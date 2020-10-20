Good morning, Dallas Cowboys fans, and congratulations!

Despite an absolutely abysmal loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, the franchise you root hard for is in the lead of the NFC East with a … 2-4 record. Yikes.

But somebody’s got to win this division, even if it’s like the 2010 Seattle Seahawks, who finished 7-9 and made the postseason (and, by the way, they WON A PLAYOFF GAME! BEAST QUAKE! So there’s that hope).

So let’s have some fun and predict every game on the remaining schedules of the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Washington Football Team, and figure out who’s winning this thing.

Dallas Cowboys



(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Current record: 2-4

@ WSH: W

@ PHI: L

vs. PIT: L

@ MIN: W

vs. WSH: W

@ BAL: L

@ CIN: L

vs. SF: L

vs. PHI: L

@ NYG: W

Projected record: 6-10

I picked one upset in the bunch with the Cowboys losing to the Bengals in what could be a shootout. And I think they can beat the Vikings. But as of Tuesday morning, even this feels generous.

Philadelphia Eagles



(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Current record: 1-4-1

vs. NYG: W

vs. DAL: W

@ NYG: W

@ CLE: L

vs. SEA: L

@ GB: L

vs. NO: L

@ ARI: L

@ DAL: W

vs. WSH: W

Projected record: 6-9-1

This is quite the roller-coaster ride if that’s how it plays out. But Eagles fans would be just fine with the outcome.

New York Giants



Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Current record: 1-5

@ PHI: L

vs. TB: L

@ WSH: W

vs. PHI: L

@ CIN: L

@ SEA: L

vs. ARI: L

vs. CLE: L

@ BAL: L

vs. DAL: L

Projected record: 2-14

Maybe I’m being a little harsh here? Maybe they pull out a win at home in Week 17 vs. the Cowboys? Perhaps they beat Joe Burrow on the road? Nah.

Washington Football Team



(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Current record: 1-5

vs. DAL: L

vs. NYG: L

@ DET: L

vs. CIN: W

@ DAL: L

@ PIT: L

@ SF: L

vs. SEA: L

vs. CAR: W

@ PHI: L

Projected record: 3-13

On the flip side, maybe I’m being too generous? I decided to project the KYLE ALLEN REVENGE GAME against the Panthers.

Conclusion



Yep. It’s entirely possible that a 6-9-1 record wins the division. But would you be surprised? Me neither.