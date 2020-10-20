NAJ XI vs TAM XI Fantasy Prediction: Najmul XI vs Tamim XI – 21 October 2020 (Dhaka)

Tamim XI will take on Najmul XI in the League game of Bangladesh ODD Cup 2020 which will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. This is an exhibition tournament between three teams where all the major players of Bangladesh cricket are participating and this marks the return of cricket in Bangladesh after the COVID-19 crisis.

Najmul XI are already in the finals of the tournament whereas Tamim XI will play this game in a DO or DIE situation. A win will take them through to the finals and a defeat will bow them out. This is the most important league game of the tournament.

Pitch Report – The pitch is looking really difficult to bat on and the pace bowlers are getting a lot of help.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Najmul XI – Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Rishad Hossain.

Tamim XI – Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rehman.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of List-A games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Saifuddin, Twohid Hridoy, and Mustafizur Rehman.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Team Wicket-Keeper

Mushfiqur Rahim (Price 10.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Rahim is one of the best batsmen in the history of Bangladesh and is in a wonderful form as well. He has scored one century and one half-century in the tournament already in just three games.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Team Batsmen

Tamim Iqbal (Price 10.5) and Anamul Haque (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Tamim XI. Tamim and Anamul are not in a really good form but are really good players and have to ability to bat on these bowling tracks.

Towhid Hridoy (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Najmul XI. Hridoy is one of the most promising talents of Bangladesh and has been batting really well. He has played some valuable knocks already for the side.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Team All-Rounders

Nurul Hasan (Price 9) and Afif Hossain (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from Najmul XI. Afif scored a brilliant inning of 98 runs in the last game and proved his class whereas Nurul has also bowled well and has picked three wickets in the couple of games he has played. Both of them are good players.

Mohammad Saifuddin (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Tamim XI. Saifuddin has picked seven wickets in the tournament so far and played a brilliant knock in the last game as well. He is the best all-rounder of the side by a fine margin.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Team Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman (Price 9.5) and Shoriful Islam (Price 9) will be our bowlers from Tamim XI. Rahman is one of the best bowlers of Bangladesh and has picked five wickets in the tournament whereas Shoriful has picked four wickets. Both of them are wicket-takers on these bowling friendly tracks.

Al-Amin Hossain (Price 8.5) and Rishad Hossain (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Najmul XI. Amin has picked six wickets in the tournament whereas Rishad has picked four wickets. Both of them are really good bowlers.

Match Prediction: Najmul XI will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Saifuddin

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Al-Amin Hossain and Mustafizur Rehman

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.