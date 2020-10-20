Mustafa Ali confesses that he was the SmackDown Mystery Hacker. The Retribution leader cut a backstage promo explaining his actions.

Mustafa Ali shocked the world a couple of weeks back when it was revealed that the former Cruiserweight Champion was the leader of Retribution. Ali dropped another bombshell on the third hour of tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Also read: Sasha Banks explains why she isn’t interested in being a role model

Standby for an important announcement. pic.twitter.com/Z62v4HUBsH — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 20, 2020

Ali had tweeted earlier in the night asking the fans to standby for an important announcement. He was later seen backstage with the other Retribution members behind him as he spoke for them while also explaining his actions in recent weeks.

Mustafa Ali confesses that he was the SmackDown Mystery Hacker

Ali cut a scathing promo backstage claiming his power was creating chaos. All he needed was a laptop, a cell phone, and the click of a button to cause chaos. He then confirmed that he was indeed the SmackDown Mystery Hacker.

Ali reasoned that he did what he did because the WWE was a sick place that was infecting everyone with greed and corruption and talented wrestlers were being forgotten and abandoned and their dreams were being left to die.

He promised that their truth would be heard, and they would shut down anyone that tried to shut them down.

This was an amazing comeback after being near buried in the first hour of the show that saw them lose clean to The Hurt Business before being brutalized by The Fiend singlehandedly. With this promo, Ali has done the best he can to retrieve any credibility for his group. However, the WWE will now have to decide whether to pull the trigger on them or not because they seem to be one loss away from being ‘Nexused’.

Click here for more WWE News