The 2020 World Series matchup is set. The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Tampa Bay Rays for the 2020 title. Both teams won Game 7s to reach the Fall Classic, with the Dodgers ousting the Braves in the NLCS and the Rays taking down the Astros in the ALCS. The World Series will begin Tuesday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field.
These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport’s history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason — the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series — at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Below you’ll find the schedule for the World Series, as well as results from the LCS, LDS and the Wild Card Series:
World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
|
Tue., Oct. 20
|
World Series Game 1
|
Rays vs. Dodgers
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 21
|
World Series Game 2
|
Rays vs. Dodgers
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|Fri., Oct. 23
|
World Series Game 3
|
Dodgers vs. Rays
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Sat., Oct. 24
|
World Series Game 4
|
Dodgers vs. Rays
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|Sun., Oct. 25
|
World Series Game 5*
|
Dodgers vs. Rays
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Tue., Oct. 27
|
World Series Game 6*
|
Rays vs. Dodgers
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|Wed., Oct. 28
|
World Series Game 7*
|
Rays vs. Dodgers
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
*- if necessary
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
League Division Series (best-of-five)
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
Postseason format, dates, locations
This year’s postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.
After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.
Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:
- Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
- Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action
- Oct. 5: ALDS begins
- Oct. 6: NLDS begins
- Oct. 11: ALCS begins
- Oct. 12: NLCS begins
- Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 20: World Series begins
- Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)