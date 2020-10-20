The 2020 MLB World Series begins on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays meet in the MLB bubble at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET. It’s been an unprecedented postseason thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but in the end, the teams with the best records in each league will duke it out. Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger will be a popular option in the MLB DFS player pool this series after his big Game 7 home run in the NLCS, but he has just a .406 OPS in his two previous World Series appearances. He also injured his shoulder celebrating that seventh-inning go-ahead homer.

Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow will be the Game 1 starters and both have experienced some serious ups and downs already in the 2020 MLB Playoffs, so who should you target for your MLB DFS lineups? Before locking in any Dodgers vs. Rays MLB DFS picks for Game 1 of the 2020 World Series on Tuesday for sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Friday, McClure had Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Seager hit a pair of home runs to help keep the Dodgers alive — returning over 40 points on DraftKings and nearly 6x on investment.

McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Dodgers vs. Rays on Oct. 20

One of McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz. After showing some surprising power with 14 home runs in 347 plate appearances in 2019, Diaz didn’t have the same pop in the shortened 2020 season, but his plate approach was special.

Diaz hit .307 and had a .428 OBP on the season while walking 23 times and striking out just 17 times. He’s only 3-for-24 so far this postseason, but he’s been able to supplement his game with nine walks in the 2020 MLB Playoffs. A .176 postseason BABIP could indicate he’s due for better fortune in the World Series. Diaz had a .444 OBP against left-handed pitching in 2020 and he had a whopping .976 OPS against lefties in 2019.

Another part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy: Dodgers infielder Max Muncy. The late bloomer hit 70 home runs in 2018 and 2019, garnering MVP votes in both seasons and making his first MLB All-Star team in 2019. Muncy struggled to get into a rhythm in 2020 and hit just .192 while striking out 60 times in 248 plate appearances, but he did hit 12 home runs and walk 39 times.

In the NLCS, Muncy slashed .227/.452/.591 with two home runs and six RBIs, and his .391 career playoff OBP helps raise his floor significantly in an offense that can score runs in bunches. He’s 0-for-2 in his career against Glasnow but the Dodgers as a team have a career 1.258 OPS against Glasnow in 24 plate appearances and he’s had two days to prep for Glasnow in Game 1.

