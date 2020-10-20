Getty Images



The 2020 World Series is here. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays will begin their best-of-seven series Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. For just the fourth time in the wild-card era, the two best regular season teams in baseball will face each other in the Fall Classic.

The Rays will be competing in their first World Series since 2008. The Tampa franchise has never won a World Series in its 22-year long existence. The Dodgers are aiming for their first World Series title since 1988, however the club is making their third Fall Classic in four years. L.A. lost to the Astros in 2017 and the Red Sox in 2018. Here’s how the AL champion Rays built their roster. And how the NL champion Dodgers built their roster.

The National League’s top-seeded Dodgers swept the Brewers and Padres in the NL Wild Card series and NLDS, respectively. Meanwhile, the American League’s best team, the Rays, defeated the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card series and got past the Yankees in five games in the NLDS. Both the Dodgers and Rays saw their NLCS go the full seven games, with Los Angeles completing a comeback after falling behind, 3-1, in the series to the Braves. The Rays, meanwhile, held off a comeback threat from the Astros when Houston became just the second team in MLB history to force a Game 7 after falling into a 3-0 series hole.

As the two teams battle to take home the Commissioner’s Trophy, here’s a look at the futures:

Los Angeles Dodgers -200 Tampa Bay Rays +175

(All odds from William Hill Sportsbook as of Oct. 19)