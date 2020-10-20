KRA Vs ANR Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Striving for their first winning spree, Krasnodar take to the middle with aspirations of moving into top spot.

With two wins in three encounters, Krasnodar have fortified their position as a stellar outfit in Group C of the Eurocup 2020-21. The side finds itself in third spot in the group, a position the club will be looking to further climb from when it takes on Andorra today.

Where Krasnodar are moving from strength to strength in the competition, Andorra find themselves treading on thin ice. The side has been run to the ground in the first round of matchups, a club which is currently languishing on fourth spot with two defeats from three encounters.

Scoring a meagre 66 points in their last defeat, Andorra were once again left in a soup due to their inability to address their low conversion rate when dropping points. The side has made for one of the most crude attacking units in the group, a side which has been left gutted by its dreary attack line.

KRA Vs ANR Fantasy Probable Winner

Up against a Krasnodar side which powered its way to a behemoth 100 plus points the last time it plied its trade in the middle, Andorra stand no chance of coming out unscathed from this one. They’ll succumb to their second defeat on the bounce in a tie which will largely be dominated by the Russian unit.

Probable Playing 5

Team News

Both Diagne and Sy will sit out the encounter for Andorra owing to their ongoing injuries.

Krasnodar

Crawford, Williams, Cummings, Lynch, Dolinin

Andorra

Senglin, Hannah, Perez, Pauli, Dime

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Krasnodar Vs Andorra Group C

Date And Time: 21st October, Wednesday: 10:00pm

Venue: Basket-Hall Krasnodar, Krasnodar

Best Shooter

Krasnodar

Andorra

Best Ball Stealer

Krasnodar

Andorra

Bygone Encounter

Lietkabelis Vs Virtus: 61-76

Krasnodar Vs Antwerp: 89-72

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Will Cummings just can’t stop scoring points at the moment. He pulled off 18 points the last time he appeared on the court, a performance which makes him retain his place in our docket.

Partnering him up for the day’s events will be Mantas Kalnietis. He’s worked in unison with Will with the two concurrently opening the zone for each other along with assisting each other to pull off treys from the cusp of the circle.

The most heavily indulged in ambit of our setup will also feature representation from Andorra. We have Sergi Garcia make his way into our framework after his exceptional 10 points, 4 dimes and 3 boards in the bygone scrimmage.

Shooting Guard

Top scoring for his side with 15 points in that same contest, David Jelinek will be representing our team as the shooting guard for the day’s showdown.

Small Forward

There have been few players who have had as telling an impact in their side as Mindaugas Kuzminskas. The Krasnodar small forward has been in gripping touch this term with his sprawling expertise seeing him pull off robust performances in both attack and defence.

Power Forward

Kevin Hervey not only contributed 13 points for Krasnodar in their emphatic win the last time around but utilised his calibre to register the 3 assists and rebounds apiece as well on the day.

Centre

Alan Williams burst onto the stage the last time around. He justified the staggering amount the club shelved out for him as he went berserk to register a double-double, one which won the game for his side on the day.

Nacho Llovet had a neat 7 rebounds in the same contest to see him join up with Alan for this forthcoming contest.

Star Player

His alluring 17-17 double-double sees Williams be our star player for the encounter while Mindaugas is our pro player.

Fantasy Team

Kalnietis, Cummings, Garcia, Jelinek, Mindaugas, Kevin, Alan, Nacho

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.