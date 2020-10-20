KOL vs BLR Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 21 October 2020 (Abu Dhabi). Two traditional rivals of IPL are against each other and Kolkata would like to take revenge for their last defeat.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders will almost secure their place in the playoffs if they can win this game against their arch-rivals. They got a new hero in the name of Lockie Ferguson who bowled fantastically in the last game. The batting of this side is a concern and they need to sort it as soon as possible whereas they will welcome Sunil Narine back in this game whose bowling action is now cleared by the IPL council.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have been playing really and their Mr. 360 AB de Villiers again turned a game into their favour last time around. The likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Morris, and Yuzvendra Chahal are playing really well as well. However, the openers need to fire in this game and the bowlers should bowl tighter lines in the middle-overs. The qualification is almost certain for this side and they will aim for the top-2 places.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi is 163.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 13; Batting 1st Won: 7; Batting 2nd Won: 6

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rahul Tripathi, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Charkravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kolkata Knight Riders – Eoin Morgan and Shubhman Gill.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders – Lockie Ferguson and Pat Cummins.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Chris Morris and Isuru Udana

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Chris Morris, Lockie Ferguson, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

KOL vs BLR Team Wicket-Keeper

AB de Villiers (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. AB is a T20 superstar and he proved that again in the last game by winning the game that was almost out of their reach. He has scored 285 runs at an average of 57 this season and he just cannot be dropped from the team.

[NOTE: If KKR bat first, keep Dinesh Karthik as your last player whereas as KKR bat 2nd, pick Nitish Rana as your last player]

KOL vs BLR Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5) and Devdutt Padikkal (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli has been in a brilliant touch and is in the list of top-5 run-scorers of the tournament. He has scored 347 runs at an average of 57.83 whereas Padikkal is not in a good form lately but has scored three half-centuries in the tournament and is a really good young player. Both of them are pillars of this side’s batting.

Shubhman Gill (Price 9.5) and Rahul Tripathi (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill has been criticized heavily because of his scoring rate but still, he is the best batsman of the side and has scored 311 runs at an average of 38.88 whereas Rahul is a stroke player and has the ability to score runs quickly. Both of them are talented individuals.

KOL vs BLR Team All-Rounders

Chris Morris (Price 9.5) and Washington Sundar (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Morris has been on fire this season and has picked 9 wickets in just 4 games in the tournament so far whereas Sundar has picked 5 wickets in the tournament and is a really good powerplay bowler. Both of them are really important to this side.

KOL vs BLR Team Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chahal is the best bowler of the side and has picked 13 wickets in the tournament so far. He is a wicket-taker and is very much important to this side.

Lockie Ferguson (Price 8.5) and Varun Chakravarthy (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Ferguson played his first game of the tournament last time around and he was absolutely lethal in his bowling whereas Varun has been the highest wicket-taker of the side with 7 wickets under his belt. Both of them are the main bowlers of the side.

Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Virat Kohli and Chris Morris

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + AB de Villiers and Shubhman Gill

