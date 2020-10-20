KKR vs RCB Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 39th match of IPL 2020.

The 39th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

In the nine matches that Knight Riders have played this season, they have won four and lost five to be at the fourth position on the points table. Royal Challengers, on the other hand, are at the third position with six wins in their nine matches so far.

While RCB still have the cushion of just three losses so far, KKR would be vary of Kings XI Punjab coming back from behind to take the fifth position. The Eoin Morgan-led team would be keen to win a couple of points at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium and increase their lead.

KKR vs RCB Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 26

Matches won by KKR: 15

Matches won by RCB: 11

Matched played in India: 22 (KKR 14, RCB 8)

Matches played in UAE: 2 (KKR 1, RCB 1)

KKR average score against RCB: 161

RCB average score against KKR: 152

Most runs for KKR: 308 (Andre Russell)

Most runs for RCB: 707 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for KKR: 16 (Sunil Narine)

Most wickets for RCB: 12 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most catches for KKR: 4 (Andre Russell)

Most catches for RCB: 9 (Virat Kohli)

The last time Kolkata and Bangalore had locked horns against each other was just over a week ago in Sharjah. Winning the toss and electing to bat had reaped fruits for RCB as captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers joined hands to stitch an unbeaten match-winning 100-run partnership.

In what was his 36th IPL half-century, de Villiers had turned back the clock to score 73* (33) with the help of five fours and six sixes. Performing as good as their batsmen, Bangalore’s bowlers had restricted Kolkata to 112/9 in 20 overs in a 195-run chase.