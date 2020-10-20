Kenyan Drake was having himself a pretty good game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, with 95 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

He was called upon to run out the clock with the Arizona Cardinals in the lead 31-10 … and then he found daylight. A 69-yard touchdown with 1:49 left in the fourth turned that pretty good day in to a bonkers statline — 164 yards and two scores.

That means a completely unnecessary and garbage-time touchdown swung a bunch of fantasy football games. If it cost you, sorry. If it won you the game, congrats! That’s quite a turn that no one saw coming. Let’s look at the TD and the results shared on Twitter:

What a miracle!