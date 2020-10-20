The Champions League group stage begins on Tuesday with Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Dynamo Kiev in Group G action. The two teams are joined by Barcelona and Ferencvaros in the group, with the other two teams playing in the late slate. It’s an early kickoff from Ukraine as Andrea Pirlo makes his continental debut as coach.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

Location: National Sports Complex “Olimpiyskiy” — Kiev, Ukraine

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Juventus -195; Draw +300; Dynamo Kiev +625 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juventus: Here we go, Juve. Another UCL campaign where their season will be boom or bust. Their success will be measured by whether they win it or not. American Weston McKennie and Ronaldo both looked sharp out of the gate, but they are not on the roster for this match after testing positive for COVID-19. This is a game they are still expected to dominate, as long as the defense can be consistent. It was the Achilles’ heel toward the end of last season.

Dynamo Kiev: The club has started the domestic season off on a high note with a 3-2-0 record and currently sit in first place in the Ukraine Premier League. The team has been sensational in defense with just three goals conceded in three games, and they have already been tested in UCL after getting by Gent in the playoff round. Against Juve, they will have to be in a defense first mentality to have any real chance of getting something.

Prediction

A fantastic start to the campaign for Juve as Dybala scores twice. Pick: Juventus 3, Dynamo Kiev 0.