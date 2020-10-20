Justin Gaethje, who on Saturday will be on course to unify his Interim Lightweight Belt with the division’s biggest prize, engaged in a back-and-forth with the alternate title’s former holder, Dustin Poirier.

On Tuesday, a brief Twitter tussle initiated between Gaethje and Poirier, and bone of contention became The Interim Championship. The two met in the Octagon back in 2018, where Dustin Poirier emerged victorious via a technical knock out, which bolstered his chances to win the very title, which his the then opponent Gaethje is currently carrying.

In the run-up to his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje is busy giving a prelude about the looming clash, and in-process is also addressing topics regarding his previous matches.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, The Highlight was asked about the reluctance he showed in putting on the Interim belt around his waist after beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. To which he conveyed that the tag is second in the line, and then compared his attitude on acquiring the title with Dustin’s.

“You saw when Dustin Poirier got that interim belt wrapped around his waist, he was done, he’d made it. He still had the biggest mountain to climb and that’s Khabib. So, I think he really did not help himself at all there. Why would you feel that you’ve made it or you are the champion, whenever it’s just an Interim title.”

The Diamond, evidently was more ecstatic and held the title up high, in comparison to Justin, who dropped the belt on the ground, moments after winning it.

“You saw when @DustinPoirier got that interim belt wrapped around his waist he’d made it.” “The challenge is Khabib!”@Justin_Gaethje explains why he ditched the interim title at UFC 249. Watch the full interview on YouTube ahead of #UFC254 👉 https://t.co/e4PeS2OJzo pic.twitter.com/UCTHQtW7Cw — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 20, 2020

Dustin Poirier’s Reply and a Short Back-and-Forth

Dustin Poirier was seemingly not amused by Justin Gaethje’s response, and took to Twitter to justify his celebration on capturing the Interim Strap.

He wrote: “Because I had worked so hard to put myself in that position.. Remember when i hit you with that left hand?”

Because I had worked so hard to put myself in that position.. Remember when i hit you with that left hand? https://t.co/kyelw7CnpR — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 20, 2020

The No.1 Lightweight contender paid heed to Poirier’s reaction, and countered it by staying firm with his statement.

“Don’t be mad at me because you made the mistake of thinking you made it. Remember when I was outside taking pics right after the fight and you were hopping around in a hospital?”

Don’t be mad at me because you made the mistake of thinking you made it. Remember when I was outside taking pics right after the fight and you were hopping around in a hospital? — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 20, 2020

The Lafayette native did not pushed the apparent argument any further, and rather wished him luck for the upcoming fight.

Im not mad! Its business. I wish you the best Saturday!#stayhydrated — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 20, 2020

So, while Justin Gaethje might be having the right mindset and has his eyes set on the what he deems is the only reward. Now, the ultimate fight against the undefeated reigning Lightweight champion remains the lone hurdle to leapfrog.

