The World Series begins on Tuesday night, and with FOX broadcasting the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, it means Joe Buck will be on the mic for at least four games.

But the legend going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year is also FOX’s lead play-by-play announcer for NFL games, so he called the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills contest on Monday (because that was a game moved from Thursday night), and then he’ll call the first two World Series games before he’s in Philadelphia for Eagles-Giants on Thursday.

Got all that? Good. Because then he does the next two World Series games.

What happens if the World Series isn’t a sweep? He’ll be on for ANOTHER day, and then Games 6 and 7 could be Tuesday and Wednesday (he gets a break on Monday!) … before he heads to Charlotte for Falcons-Panthers on Thursday. Amazing.