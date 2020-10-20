Despite their playoff failures in the second round for two straight years, Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is steadfast in his belief with his core.

The Rockets have underwhelmed in the past 2 seasons, only getting 4th seed in each of them. Despite James Harden playing at historic levels, the rest of the team has not risen to the challenge.

