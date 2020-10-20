Derrick Rose’s wife Alaina Anderson responded with laughter emojis on a Bleacher Report post that claimed the Lakers had tried to trade for him at the deadline.

Derrick Rose was one of the best sixth men in the league in the past season. Playing only 26 minutes per game, the former MVP averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 assists per game for the Detroit Pistons.

Also Read: ‘Derrick Rose to Lakers very likely’: Pistons star tipped to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in LA

The Pistons were among the worst teams in the division as well as in the league. They had a win percentage of less than 40%. They traded Andre Drummond away midseason.

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose linked to Lakers trade, wife Alaina responds dismissively

Bleacher Report posted a speculative image linking Rose to the Lakers. The point guard has a year remaining on his contract with the Pistons.

LeBron James and co. are in the market for a point guard, especially with Rajon Rondo opting for free agency. Rose could be that solution and things could interesting this off-season.

However, Rose’ wife doesn’t seem to think that Rose to Lakers is a possibility.

Alaina Anderson, wife of Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose had quite the interesting reaction to the news of the Lakers attempting to acquire the former MVP at last year’s deadline #WoodwardSports #NBA pic.twitter.com/rJWGxqxtaB — Woodward Sports (@woodward_sports) October 20, 2020

The laughing emojis are most likely dismissive, although one could make the case that it’s a cryptic confirmation of the above news as well. The latter scenario is, however, pretty unlikely given that the Lakers already had Rajon Rondo on their roster.

At the age of 32, Derrick Rose’s best days on the basketball court are coming to an end. The 2010-11 NBA MVP has lost much of his career to debilitating knee injuries.

He was tipped to become one of the greats of the game. At the age of 22, he was the youngest MVP in league history and had led the Chicago Bulls to two straight #1 seeds by his age 23 season.

Also Read: Fk LeBron James, done with woke bullst’: Colby Covington mocks Lakers star in 4th title congratulatory message

The one thing missing on his CV is an NBA championship. Should the #1 draft pick from 2008 be able to bag one, his Hall of Fame CV would receive a significant boost.