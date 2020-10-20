Warriors star Stephen Curry commented on his wife Ayesha’s post of her blonde hair; one that garnered a lot of mixed reactions from fans.

Ayesha Curry has stirred up the internet with her new Instagram post. She’s seen sporting a blonde look and looks different overall.

The Curry family has been pretty active on social media all through the lockdown, especially Ayesha, who has become an online celebrity over the past few years. Fans love the couple and adore Ayesha’s fashion sense and hence this new look of hers has attracted a lot of attention from haters and fans alike.

While some were in awe, others went ahead and accused Ayesha of trying to ‘be white’. For a celebrity, every little detail is observed by fans and the Curry family wouldn’t have expected this backlash for a simple makeover.

Y’all made Ayesha Curry get fillers now she look like a white woman… pic.twitter.com/Wsyj4NAPq6 — Phylicia Rashad Jr. (@ILoveJameson30) October 19, 2020

Ayesha curry looks like she has a YouTube channel with 700k subs https://t.co/zaq6OMZyMH — John (@iam_johnw) October 19, 2020

sis went from Ayesha Curry to Ashleigh Curry😳 pic.twitter.com/edoFkY4YnW — michael is in trouble. (@myblackfairy) October 19, 2020

this is like the blue and black dress all over again… because there’s no way yall see Ayesha Curry. https://t.co/hpXEgRYwlU — xoxo, afro girl ⚢ (@fr0laye) October 19, 2020

While these weren’t the only comments about the post. Her own husband, Stephen Curry came with a humorous comment.

Stephen Curry’s comment on wife Ayesha’s post

Stephen Curry has never been hesitant to speak for his wife, when the internet hate gets to her, which happens a lot. This time was no different. Curry commented on his wife’s post with a loving yet humorous comment.

The Warriors star confirmed that it was only a wig and sent out a message to Ayesha’s haters

The commentary from strangers on Ayesha Curry’s looks don’t matter. Steph wins 😍💛 pic.twitter.com/QlZZGX2pVd — chelsea (@UmEarth2Chelsea) October 19, 2020

The Warriors star has been at home a lot lately, first due to his injuries and then the pandemic. We have enjoyed countless stories from the couple on their individual Instagrams or on Ayesha’s YouTube channel.

Steph and the Warriors would be roaring to go next season, as the absence of the Splash Brothers in the last one gave them the league’s worst record. Steph missed the voluntary camp, but will go to the future team practices, which will start soon.