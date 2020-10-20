“I can’t have that pressure” – Sasha Banks explains why she isn’t interested in being a role model to little girls who watch her on TV.

Sasha Banks calls herself the Blueprint, the Boss and the Leader. For most of this year, she ruled SmackDown with Bayley and called themselves ‘The Golden Role Models’. Surprisingly, she claims that she has no desire to be one in real life.

Also read: T-Bar drops a threat to entire WWE Roster, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss respond

Banks was interviewed this week on The New Day: Feel The Power podcast. She spoke on a variety of topics from racial discrimination, her role on The Mandalorian and why she doesn’t want to be a role model.

Sasha Banks explains why she isn’t interested in being a role model

“I can only be me. I can’t have that pressure,” Banks said. “I can only do the best I can for myself. If little girls want to look up to that and take a little bit for themselves, then that’s all I can do. I can’t be like, hey, you have to follow my lead. You have to be yourself. You have to find your own journey. You have to see what works for you guys. You can take little pieces from everybody, but I’m just trying to be the best I can be.”

The Boss will take on Bayley at Hell in a Cell inside the titular structure. She has previously faced Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Hell in a Cell match and will complete the Horsewoman set this October 25th.

Banks is yet to win a Hell in a Cell match or the SmackDown Women’s Championship in her career so far. However, all that could change by next week.

H/T WrestlingNews.co

Click here for more WWE News