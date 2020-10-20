“I believe they’re being portrayed well. But treated fairly? I don’t think so” – Jazz comments on the treatment of Women of color in the WWE today.

The WWE do not have the best track record when it comes to the treatment of their colored talent. When Kofi Kingston beat Daniel Bryan to become the WWE Champion all the way back in 2019, he was only the second black person after The Rock to win the coveted the title.

Also read: Mustafa Ali confesses that he was the SmackDown Mystery Hacker

Their treatment of their female superstars has been even more questionable. The WWE have however, improved on both fronts in recent years. But what about performers who fall under both categories? WWE legend Jazz believes there’s still ways to go in the WWE.

Jazz comments on the treatment of Women of color in the WWE

“I believe they’re being portrayed well. But treated fairly? I don’t think so, you know what I mean?” Jazz said during an interview with Ring the Belle. “I just don’t think they’re given a fair chance. Naomi, I believe she deserves to be treated better.

“Sasha’s, right now at least she’s kind of being taken care of in a sense. But there’s a few more. Bianca, I think she can kick everybody’s ass on the main roster. Will she ever have the opportunity? Will they ever give her that opportunity? I don’t know.”

Jazz competed for the WWE between 2002 to 2004 before returning in 2006 until the January of next year. She won the WWE Women’s Championship twice beating Trish Stratus both times for the title. She was the last woman to hold the Women’s title under the WWF banner and the first to hold it under the WWE banner.

Jazz has also competed for the NWA. She won the NWA World Women’s Championship from Amber Gallows at NWA Texoma and held it for 948 days before vacating the title due to medical and personal reasons. Her reign as the champion was the third longest reign in the company history, right after Debbie Combs and The Fabulous Moolah.

Click here for more WWE News