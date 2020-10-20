Highest Paid NFL Safety : Budda Baker played fantastic earlier today against the Dallas Cowboys. He was all over the field, here’s a look at how he made a difference.

Budda Baker’s pass defense

Baker is the key to the Cardinals’ defense. He had 1 interception and a forced fumble as well. Here’s a look at his first interception in his NFL career-

This shows Baker’s ability as a safety to read the quarterback effectively and make a play on defense. Baker is also one of the smartest safeties in the league. He anticipates and has the patience to make game-changing plays. He doesn’t allow quarterbacks to throw deep balls, as he keeps a tight lockdown on all forms of vertical threats.

His pass-rush abilities

He’s also proven to be an effective pass rusher. He racked up 4 quarterback pressures and 1 sack on just 9 pass rushes. He had a 44.4 percent win rate against the Cowboys offensive line.

This pressure also allowed the Cardinals to sack Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton 2 more times. The disruption he creates allows the Cardinals defensive line to either record more sacks, or force he quarterback to make bad throws.

Is Budda Baker effective in the run game as well?

Baker also had 2 run tackles, which helped in limiting Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot to under 50 rushing yards. Baker also forced a fumble knocking the ball out of Elliot’s hands.

This led to another Cardinal’s touchdown. Baker’s speed and strength allows him to produce tackles for loss, holding running backs to limited rushing yards.

Budda Baker tonight: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception. Exactly why the #Cardinals made him the highest paid safety in the NFL. He’s all over the field. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2020

