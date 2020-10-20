Heretics have announced the signing of 18 year old prodigy Python to complete their roster.

The Spanish org have made a deal with Python, who will join the team after the departure of Nivera to Vitality.

Heretics will be hopeful for Python to have the same impact as Nivera who was one of the stars in the team.

Queremos dar la bienvenida al jugador que completa nuestro roster francés de #HeretiCSGO. Bienvenue, @Pyth0nCSGO! pic.twitter.com/2TCR8X0A7d — #HereticsUpdate (@HereticsUpdate) October 19, 2020

Both Nivera and Python have played together in a French team which was led by veteran flex0r.

Heretics also released their coach B1ggy after he was found guilty along with 37 other coaches involved in the spectator bug scandal.

Also now they have lost their superstar in the form of Nivera to Vitality.

The team have struggled for a while, finishing 6th at ESL Road to Rio and will be hopeful for python to step up.

I’m really happy to announce that i’m part of @TeamHeretics , thanks a lot for the opportunity, I will give my best ! — PythonRoyal (@Pyth0nCSGO) October 19, 2020

Python has already played a match for the org against Movistar Riders in a 2-1 win at LOOT.BET S8 group stage.

He also had good HLTV rating of 1.08 in his debut outing.

The team will continue to play the LOOT.BET cup as well in the upcoming Betway Nine to Five 5 cup.

Heretics Roster:

Fabien “⁠kioShiMa⁠” Fiey

Alexandre “⁠xms⁠” Forté

Bryan “⁠Maka⁠” Canda

Lucas “⁠Lucky⁠” Chastang

Jordan “⁠Python⁠” Munck-Foehrle