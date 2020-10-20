The New York Giants benched Andrew Thomas for the first half of Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team for violating team policy. New York started Matt Peart in place of Thomas on what has been a putrid offensive line this season.

Peart played well enough to have head coach Joe Judge consider keeping him at left tackle for Thursday’s NFC East clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. If Peart starts, Thomas — the No. 4 overall pick in April’s draft — would be benched as a result.

“Yeah, we’ll go through practice this week and kind of see where everything shakes out right now,” Judge said Monday. “But I was pleased with the way both he and Matt played, along with (right tackle) Cam (Fleming). We have multiple guys who can play the positions. Matt’s a guy that’s worked on the right and the left. We’ve practiced Andrew both on the right and the left as it is anyway, and Cam gets reps on the left as well, just to make sure we’re all in position if we have to get our numbers called.

“We’ll go through practice these next couple of days and kind of see how everything shakes out. But again, we expect all of them to be at the game and we expect all of them to play.”

Judge is uncommitted to who his left tackle will be Thursday, but the numbers indicate Peart should get the job. Peart, a 2020 third-round pick, allowed only one pressure and set up Devonta Freeman’s 14-yard run in the first quarter. Chase Young, who rotates on both sides of the line for Washington, had just one pressure in the game.

The Giants could be committed to play Thomas since he was the No. 4 overall pick in the draft — taken over the likes of Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs and Mekhi becton — but his performance has been subpar at best. Thomas has struggled in pass protection and allowed three pressures in Sunday’s win. While Thomas played better than the previous five weeks, Peart was a significant upgrade against one of the NFL’s best defensive lines.

“I think the biggest emphasis is just it’s important for us to play as many of our guys as possible, especially these young guys who need to gain the experience,” Judge said. “They can only really improve by being on the field and working.

“Matt’s a guy that’s shown a lot of improvement in the way he works in practice. We’ve seen it from the team periods, the individual one on one pass rush periods. He’s shown progress in the games and the action he’s seen. Andrew has been doing a good job for us as well. To me, it’s just important to get guys involved and let them play and learn.”