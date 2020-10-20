The Genshin Impact Amber Puzzle has made it to USA & with only a week left, this is the last chance to win your rewards! Find out how to win them here!

Community Interaction is always a major part of any game’s longevity. We’ve seen insanely popular games like Clash Royale sink into oblivion due to lack of it. So, miHoYo’s “Come take AR photos with Amber” event is a great way to keep fans engaged and involved in the game.

It is also a great chance for fans to win some cool rewards. Moreover, it is super easy and takes hardly any effort to finish! But, sadly many fans don’t seem to know about it yet. So, here’s a simple guide will all the necessary info to help you ace the challenge with ease and earn those rewards.

Travelers, Amber made it to her final destination: the United States of America!

Remember to scan the QR code and take a photo with Amber if you get a chance to!

Event details: https://t.co/o83muXB48k

Amber will be meeting you in Teyvat!#Genshinimpact #genshinpuzzle #miHoYo pic.twitter.com/Usb3ceSvj3 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 20, 2020

What is the Genshin Impact Amber Puzzle?

To put it simply, it is an AR inspired event where you have to take selfies with a virtual Amber and upload them on social media. Each time you click a selfie, Amber will give you a jigsaw puzzle piece. There are 6 of these pieces in total and your objective is to collect all the six and solve the puzzle. The solved puzzle is a cute little portrait of Amber.

Also, as proof that you have finished the event, every time you click a selfie, be sure to upload it on social media. And as you do so, remember to use the hashtags “#genshinimpact” and “#genshinpuzzle“. Do the same with the Amber portrait that you will get once you have solved the puzzle. Oh, and by the way, make sure to upload the pictures on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook only & keep them under “public” visibility. Only then will miHoYo consider them relevant entries.

How to click the selfies?

Now that we’ve given you the basic overview of the event, let us get down to the nitty-gritty.

First of all, to complete the event, you need Instagram. That’s because the Amber AR lens is found on Instagram only. So, once you’ve downloaded the app, head on over to this account. Once you’ve entered the profile, click on the smiley face tab beside the grid tab. As you do so, a host of 6 Amber AR filters will pop up. Pick each of these in turn to solve the puzzle.

Each time the process will be the same. Just aim the rear camera on a flat surface, give your network connection some time & watch a puzzle piece pop up. Tap on the piece and Amber will emerge before you. Once she does, take her picture (you can include yourself in the frame as well). Now upload this photo on social media as per the above instructions and repeat for the other 5 effects.

Cool Rewards await you!

Once you’ve finished the event, some great rewards await you on the other side. 50 lucky winners will receive some limited edition Amber merchandise (pillow, acrylic figure, acrylic sticker, badge, etc).

Apart from these, if 50k players solve the puzzle successfully worldwide, all other players from their servers will receive in-game gifts too. These rewards are Apple ×10, Steak ×10, Pile ‘Em Up ×5. Fisherman’s Toast ×5, Adventurer’s Experience ×10 and Fine Enhancement Ore ×10.

However, remember to attempt the puzzle with your account only once! No cheating!

That’s it. That’s all you need to know. Now, get out there, turn on that fresh new camera you’ve got waiting and click away!

