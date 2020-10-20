UFC star Colby Covington takes yet another shot at LeBron James in his sarcastic congratulatory message.

Colby Covington is not done taking shots at LeBron. The UFC star started this tirade when he won the UFC belt back in September. Back then, he thanked the first responders in his conference while taking a shot at LeBron James. “This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe, and not these woke athletes. I’m sick of these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

LeBron James had a response to this in a very indirect manner. Even though he did not take any names, the Lakers star responded by saying, “Anybody can talk from outside, but if they got into the ring or they got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s–t their pants.”

Colby couldn’t let LeBron have the last word and hence replied to the former once again. This time he said, “LeBron won’t last 10 seconds with me.”

Colby Covington sarcastically congratulates LeBron James

Colby Covington was seen promoting an online gaming service while wearing a “F**k LeBron” shirt on a beach. There he took a shot at LeBron James and the NBA while sarcastically congratulating the Lakers star.

LeBron James is currently with the Lakers squad in Las Vegas, celebrating their championship win and we don’t expect him to send out a reply anytime soon.

However, once he is back in LA, ‘The King’ wouldn’t shy away from a comment, so as to send a message to the UFC star. Moreover, just like last time, one can expect a few NBA stars to chip in with a comment for Covington too.

It’s not fight day until the Peoples’ Champ has made his pick! His shirt 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/s1z7mUaVYU — Alicia (@callmedaddymma) October 17, 2020

This is a direct dig at the NBA ratings, which have gone down big time during the Bubble. The exact reason for the same cannot be pinpointed, but there have been many guesses of the same.

Every sport that re-opened during the pandemic and was promoting a social message faced low ratings, and that is the only common factor people can attribute.

While all of this is being said, a fan hilariously points out how Colby’s UFC ratings were never good, to begin with.

Colby Covington: Congrats Lebron for having the lowest watched NBA finals. You wanna blame it on the pandemic but ppl are just tired of you woke bullshit Also Colby Covington: Lowest rated ESPN on UFC, no pandemic, on primetime TV — The MMA Playbook (@MmaPlaybook) October 17, 2020

What would be interesting to see is whether LeBron responds to this.