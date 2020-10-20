DOTA 2 ROSTERS: Gambit Esports announces its new Dota 2 roster. Read more to find out which players will represent Gambit Esports for the near future.

Gambit Esports, known as Gambit Gaming, is a Russian Esports organization. Around 6 months ago, their roster fell apart & Gambit fell out of the competitive scene.

Now, they are back, after recruiting some exciting talent into their roster. Danial “xsvamp1re“ Alibaev is the only player from the previous roster who is still playing for Gambit.

The shocking news is Gambit esports are benching Kiyalbek “dream” Tayirov and Danil “gpk” Skutin. This is probably just a temporary situation to give the incoming new players some competitive action with the whole roster.

Danial “xsvamp1re“ Alibaev will be playing along with some of the most up and coming players from the CIS region. All of them have some experience, as they have been participating in online tournaments.

We’re happy to present our new Dota 2 roster 🧨🧨🧨 Anton «yy» Shkredov — Carry

Artem «Lorenof» Melnik — Mid

Andrey «meLes» Romanov — Offlane

Danial @xsvamp1re Alibaev — Support

Albert «eine» Garayev — Support Title partner — @vulkanesports 🌋#GambitDota2 pic.twitter.com/dCDjbG0nDw — Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) October 20, 2020

Albert “eine” Garayev & Anton “yy” Shkredov are the most exciting recruits as we have seen them play competitive games for other rosters.

The former is an ex-Virtus.Pro Prodigy & has played many tournaments in the CIS region, while yy played recently for Team Spirit and HellRaisers under the DyrachYO nickname.

