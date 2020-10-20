DOTA 2 NEWS: Arteezy and CCnC are the first NA players to join 11K MMR Club. Arteezy is also the third player from Evil Geniuses to join the 11K MMR club.

The list of players achieving 11,000 MMR is growing daily & its latest members are none other than Arteezy & CCnC. They are the 7th & 8th players respectively worldwide to join the 11K MMR Club. However, they are the first ones from North America to achieve this landmark milestone.

Arteezy, who was the first one to achieve the feat, immediately put it up on Twitter. He also captioned it, “Ez Quinn not getting to 11K before me.” This was aimed at his North American rival Quinn “CCnC” Callahan.

Ez quinn not getting 11k before me pic.twitter.com/Ly56bUW8rc — Artour Babaev (@Arteezy) October 18, 2020

By default, the North American Dota 2 circuit is highly competitive & SumaiL, Arteezy & CCnC have been contesting the top spot back and forth. As you can see from the Tweet, Arteezy’s MMR is exactly at 11,000 when he posted it. Areetzy is joining the 11,000 MMR Club 3 days after his teammate Franck “Cr1t-” Nielsen also achieved it.

CCnC is not someone to let it slide. Little less than 8 hours ago & less than 24 hours after Areezy achieved it, CCnC hit back on Twitter with a post which shows his current MMR is 11,020. He is the 8th player to achieve this.

The full list of 11K MMR Club members: