The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays face off in Game 1 of the 2020 World Series on Tuesday evening. The Dodgers advanced with a seven-game win over the Atlanta Braves, with the Rays avoiding disaster with a Game 7 victory over the Houston Astros after Houston rallied from down 0-3 in the series to even the ALCS. Clayton Kershaw will start on the mound for the Dodgers, with Tyler Glasnow getting the start for the Rays.

Dodgers vs. Rays money line: Dodgers -172, Rays +157

Dodgers vs. Rays over-under: 7.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Rays spread: Dodgers -1.5

LAD: The Dodgers are 13-3 in the last 16 games

TB: The Rays are 13-5 in the last 18 games

Why you should back the Dodgers

The Dodgers are loaded with talent, dominating the competition in both the regular season and the playoffs. Los Angeles was the best offensive team in MLB in 2020, leading the league in home runs (118), runs scored (349), wRC+ (122) and slugging percentage (.483) during the regular season. The Dodgers aren’t overly reliant on power, however, as Los Angeles was top-five in on-base percentage (.338) and No. 2 in strikeout rate (20.3 percent) during the 60-game sprint.

In run prevention, Los Angeles is also excellent, leading the league in ERA (3.02) and walk rate (2.42 walks per nine innings) and ranking in the top three in both home runs allowed (1.1 per nine innings) and ground-ball rate (46.3 percent). The Dodgers are facing a strong opponent in the Rays, but Los Angeles can take solace in a roster that is deep and without obvious flaws for the opposition to exploit.

Why you should back the Rays

The Rays flirted with disaster against the Astros, but they’ve been a fantastic team this season, including during their playoff run. The Rays lead MLB with 25 home runs in the postseason, with Randy Arozarena performing as arguably the best offensive player in the playoffs. Arozarena has seven home runs in 14 games, scoring 14 runs, adding 11 extra-base hits overall and posting an unbelievable .382/.433/.855 batting line.

Tampa Bay is also pitching quite well, posting a 3.36 ERA that is best among teams that advanced beyond the Wild Card round. The Rays are built with run prevention in mind, including a stellar bullpen that led the league in wins above replacement and ranked third in ERA (3.37) during the regular season.

