Is Rishabh Pant playing: The wicket-keeper batsman from Delhi Capitals has already missed three matches this season.

During the 38th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in Dubai, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We’ll bat first. We have had a lot of success doing that. Need to maximise our powerplay and get to a good total. We had a dramatic game in our last encounter against them [Kings XI Punjab] and they are also coming off a game with two Super Overs. We need to stick to our routines and come out all guns blazing,” Iyer said during the toss.

Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul, on the other hand, was looking to field first. Therefore, both teams have got what they wanted to do at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“I would have wanted to bowl first. Mostly because we’ve done that in the last two games. The effort and character that the boys have shown in the nine games has been really great. We just did more of that in the last game and getting those two points was important,” Rahul said during the toss.

Is Rishabh Pant playing today’s IPL 2020 match vs KXIP?

Talking about the changes, Rahul announced that they have included all-rounder James Neesham for pacer Chris Jordan for this match. Having played three IPL 2020 matches, Neesham was benched for his bowling average and economy rate of 105 and 10.50 respectively.

As far as the changes for Capitals are concerned, they have made as many as three changes as wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and batsman Shimron Hetmyer have returned for Ajinkya Rahane and Alex Carey.

Uncapped Australia pacer Daniel Sams, who had earlier replaced batsman Jason Roy in the squad, has been handed a debut by Delhi as pacer Anrich Nortje has been rested for this match.

Sams, who represented Sydney Thunder in the last season of the Big Bash League, picked 30 wickets in 17 T20s at an average of 15.36, an economy rate of 7.83 and a strike rate of 11.7 to become the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.