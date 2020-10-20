The Dallas Cowboys are a complete disaster.

Their defense continues to give up boatloads of points. Andy Dalton, who replaced the injured Dak Prescott, didn’t look good in his first Cowboys start on Monday. It’s really bad.

How do you sum up how the fanbase feels? We can thank ESPN for that. Monday Night Football cameras caught a fan suffering with the Cowboys down 31-3 (he would have to watch the Arizona Cardinals score again in an eventual 38-10 loss for his team) and a woman sitting next to him consoling him, which is really sweet. But, yeah, it’s rough out there for Cowboys fans:

Tough scene for Cowboys fans. pic.twitter.com/vNcyze8yAt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2020

Cowboys fans, every year before the season: “This is our year…we dem boyzzzzz 19-0 incoming baby!!!” Cowboys fans, every year during the season: pic.twitter.com/TzwqSiCsAW — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 20, 2020

Every Cowboys fan right now… pic.twitter.com/z1I3UQseYr — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) October 20, 2020

This sums up being a Cowboys fan. pic.twitter.com/i2KIYD1kwb — Ro Miller (@RomaroMiller) October 20, 2020

The only response I have is: at least they’re in first place in the NFC East?