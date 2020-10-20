The Dallas Cowboys are a complete disaster.

Their defense continues to give up boatloads of points. Andy Dalton, who replaced the injured Dak Prescott, didn’t look good in his first Cowboys start on Monday. It’s really bad.

How do you sum up how the fanbase feels? We can thank ESPN for that. Monday Night Football cameras caught a fan suffering with the Cowboys down 31-3 (he would have to watch the Arizona Cardinals score again in an eventual 38-10 loss for his team) and a woman sitting next to him consoling him, which is really sweet. But, yeah, it’s rough out there for Cowboys fans:

The only response I have is: at least they’re in first place in the NFC East?

