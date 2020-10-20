Ever since its release date was announced, Cyberpunk 2077 has been on the tip of every gamer’s tongue. However, CD Projekt RED have been releasing content on the game in phases and it’s really easy to lose track of stuff. So, here are some commonly overlooked prospects of the game!

Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 have the same creators!

That’s right, CD Projekt Red is responsible for making both of these gaming marvels. What this means for us is that in terms of map design, character development and character abilities. So to start off, here are the system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077:

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or AMD FX-8310 (both with 3 GB of VRAM)

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

OS: Windows 7 or 10 (both 64-bit)

DirectX: Version 12 (To know more about DirectX, click here)

Storage: 70 GB HDD, SSD recommended

Here are the different types of weapons you can use!

There are 5 different broad categories of weapons available in the game:

Melee Weapons: Not a lot has been revealed about the melee weapons except the super awesome Thermal Katana that heats up to super hot temperatures and slice through objects.

Power Weapons: These weapons are the most reminiscent of modern day guns. They allow a chance to ricochet of certain surfaces and damage opponents. A preview line of the bullet path will be provided to the player for this purpose.

Smart Weapons: Control your bullet and chase down enemies! These weapons allow for controlling of the fired projectiles and let’s you hit targets that you weren’t even aiming at.

Tech Weapons: Tech weapons are sort of like fit-in-your-hand rail guns. They use Electromagnetic technology to fire solid metal projectiles. These guns allow for penetration through walls and can be used to wallbang people without ever letting them have a chance.

Cyberware: In Cyberpunk 2077, you can modify your own in game body with cyberware implants. This allows you to have significantly improved physical as well as fighting abilities. For example, you can actually fit a grenade launcher in your arm that you can use at will or you can equip super strong gorilla arms.

There is also futuristic car design!

Cyberpunk gives off Tesla like vibes in the sense that it allows you to call on your cars on demand by using the Autonomous function. You can store the cars in your garage but it is not known if there is a storage limit in the garages or not. From the looks of it, there are going to be LOTS of cars for gamers to explore throughout the map.