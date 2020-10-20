Reports have surfaced online by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps that shed light on what the Milwaukee Bucks will do if Giannis does not re-sign.

With the Milwaukee Bucks having a disappointing postseason yet again, as they got eliminated in the mere 2nd round of the Playoffs at the hands of the 5th seeded Miami Heat, rumors have been circulating around on whether Giannis wants to stay in Milwaukee or not.

Giannis did overtly say, post Playoff exit, that he would love to stay in Milwaukee as long as he can build a winning culture in the state of Wisconsin.

Now, with the 2x MVP entering the final year of his current deal, he is eligible to sign a supermax extension with the Bucks going into the 2020-21 season.

Will the Bucks keep Giannis if he doesn’t sign the extension this season?

A recent ESPN article written by Tim Bontemps indicates that the Milwaukee Bucks, will not trade Giannis Antetokounmpo if he does not sign the 5 year/supermax extension they will offer him this season.

The article read,”Multiple sources have emphatically said Milwaukee will not trade Antetokounmpo if he passes on the extension. Instead, the Bucks will try to improve their roster and use the next year to show him why he should stay.”

Should Milwaukee trade Giannis?

The Defensive Player of the Year would have a severe advantage over the Bucks organization if he chooses to not re-sign and play out the final year of his contract that will land him $27 million this year.

Congratulations @Kostas_ante13 I’m so freaking proud!! You are a NBA champ for life ❤️❤️❤️ Way to represent our family and our countries. pic.twitter.com/abqBFoWqsc — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 12, 2020

So if Giannis does not re-sign, he could potentially leave the Bucks in free agency next year, leaving the Bucks high and dry, who will not receive anything in return for the superstar’s departure.

This however, when it comes to a 2x MVP and a DPOY, is a chance the organization should be 100% willing to take.