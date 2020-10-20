BEI Vs SHD Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Tantalisingly poised ahead of the second round, today’s quarter-final makes for enthralling viewing.

Jostling for a spot in the semi-finals of the CBA 2020-21, both Beijing Guoan and Shandong Luneng are set to come battling for their lives today. Either side will give every last drop of its sweat into the encounter, a fixture where each side knows its in with a fair shout of making it into the next stage.

And if the first round of the double-header was anything to go by, we have an absolute cracker of a match on our hands today. The two sides engaged us in a four goal jaffer the last time around, a contest which saw either side match each other toe for toe to set the tone for today’s impending affair.

However, despite the finely poised nature of the forthcoming quarter-final, its Beijing Guoan who clearly stand a better chance of progressing from the outing. The second placed side in Group B is clearly the more astute of the attacking setups, a team which has the capability to score goals all around the park.

BEI Vs SHD Fantasy Probable Winner

And its this attacking might which will swing the tie in Beijing Guoan’s favour to see them progress through from the semi-finals from the tie.

Probable Playing 11

Beijing Guoan

Quanbo, Lei, Kim, Dabao, Gang, Ke, Yongyong, Xizhe, Viera, Alan, Bakambu

Shandong Luneng

Han Rongze, Tamas Kadar, Liu Junshuai, Liu Yang-II, Zhang Chi, Liuyu Duan, Hao Junmin, Moises Magalhaes, Graziano Pelle, Leonardo Pereira, Song Wenjie

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Beijing Guoan Vs Luneng Quarter-Finals

Date And Time: 22nd October, Thursday- 5:05pm IST

Venue: Workers’ Stadium, Beijing

Top Scorer

Beijing Guoan

Bakambu: 13 Goals, 7 Assists

Luneng

Bygone Encounter

Luneng Vs Guoan: 2-2

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Wang Dalei from Shandong Luneng will be instilled in our side as the shot stopper for the upcoming affair. The goal-keeper is one of the finer shot stoppers in the league, a player who made his side an unbreachable defensive unit to guide them into third place in Group A.

Defenders

Despite Luneng being the better defensive unit between the two, if any side is going to pull off a cleansheet today, its Beijing Guoan. Luneng might have scored twice the last time around but on familiar territory, Beijing Guoan will be fancying their chances of a cleansheet.

They are up against a Guoan side which has largely struggled to fathom goal scoring opportunities. And the stature of the tie will se Guoan pay attention to detail defensively to see the trio of Wang Gang, Yu Yang and Li Lei find a place in our setup.

Midfielders

With three goals and three assists to his name this season, Jonathan Viera has emerged as a focal point of his side’s attack. Where he’s run the show in attack, Fernando has been the mainstay of defence, a player who has been in rich vein of form to devour any attacking play transpired his way.

His counterpart Chi Zhonggou will be his accomplice for the tie while the opposition will see us rope in Marouane Fellaini given the four goals he’s struck for the side with Hao Junmin giving him company.

Strikers

Joining up with them is the side’s top scorer, striker Graziano Pelle who has hit seven goals for the club this season. Elsewhere, a behemoth 13 goals in his kitty meant Cedric Bakambu was always going to hammer a place in our side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

13 goals and 5 assists for him make Cedric a must have pick as our side’s captain while Viera is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Dalei, Yu, Gang, Li, Fernando, Viera, Chi, Marouane, Junmin, Cedric, Pelle

