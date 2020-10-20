Barcelona begin their 2020-21 Champions League group stage campaign with a match they are expected to dominate as they welcome Ferencvaros to the Camp Nou on Matchday 1. Barca’s deep squad, led by Lionel Messi, should feel more than confident in taking all three points against a team back in the competition for the first time in a quarter century.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 30 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camp Nou — Barcelona, Spain

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Barcelona -1500; Draw +1000; Ferencvaros +4000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one week of CBS All Access for free. If you’re a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that’s live right now, go directly to the UEFA Champions League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, make sure you tune into “The Golazo Show,” CBS Sports’ live whip-around show on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. “The Golazo Show” will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday and featuring a rotation of analysts throughout the season, including Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Alex Scott and Peter Schmeichel. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

Craving even more coverage of the world’s game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Barcelona: No real pressure on Barca here, though losing this game would be one of the biggest upsets in UCL history. It’s hard to see Ferencvaros even drawing Barca if they were given 10 tries. Sergino Dest should see the pitch, Barca should have plenty of chances and this game could be the one to get Barca’s campaign rolling with lots of goals.

Ferencvaros: It’s been 25 years since the Hungarian side were in the group stage, and you can expect to see them be on smiles even if they get crushed. In a group that also includes Juventus and Dynamo Kiev, they need a miracle to even make it to the Europa League as the third-place team. Expect them to show a lot of fight, a lot of heart and to enjoy the moment with 90 minutes inside a cathedral they never thought they’d play in.

Prediction

It’s over by the 30th minute as Messi gets a hat trick. Pick: Barcelona 7, Ferencvaros 0