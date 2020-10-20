Apeks have announced the signing of rifler jkaem, who returns to his country to further his career in EU after 3 years in NA.

The Norwegian org have completed the signing of the rifler from 100 Thieves for an unannounced transfer fee.

jkaem is set to reunite with his former G2 Kinguin teammate dennis in Apeks.

The 26 year old will return to Norway after 3 years in NA with Renegades and 100 Thieves.

This comes after the announcement of 100 Thieves moving out of CS:GO and releasing their squad.

He played his last match with 100T in the Grand Finals of IEM New York NA, where they lost to FURIA in a 3-1 defeat.

jkaem in his statement stated that he had plans to return to Norway but didn’t when the time would come.

With 100T moving out, he decided it was the right time to come back.

He also said that Apeks made an offer and thought was given, he accepted it.

Happy to announce that I have signed with @apeksgg ✍️ Returning back home to compete for the best Norwegian team, and do everything I can to bring this team up to new heights made this very tempting! Excited for the upcoming months! https://t.co/eDKHTyAgoj — Apeks x jkaem (@jkaem) October 19, 2020

He wishes to continue to build and continue contributing to the Norwegian scene.

Apeks’ director, Anders stated he is thrilled to have jkaem onboard and he will the strong figure the younger players to look up to.

Apeks will play at the Elisa Invitational 2 which provides a spot at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.

The team is placed in group b with ENCE, AGF and MAD Lions.

Apeks’ Roster:

Ole “⁠Marcelious⁠” Kristian Langan

Sander “⁠Grusarn⁠” Iversen

Dennis “⁠dennis⁠” Edman

Martin “⁠Nasty⁠” Garvik

Joakim “⁠jkaem⁠” Myrbostad

Pål “⁠Polly⁠” Kammen (coach)