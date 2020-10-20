NBA Reddit becomes a battleground for the memes during the offseason. One particular Redditor has come up with the kind of observation that will be hard to top this time around.

The largest basketball forum on the planet, r/nba has over 3.6 million subscribers. It ranked as the second most active subreddit on the website in a recent ranking.

The community averages a post every 15 minutes during the season. This activity goes a bit down in the offseason, but not by much. Memes and trade rumors replace the highlights and comments from during the season.

Redditor finds Anthony Davis’s look similar to Kevin Durant’s initials

The user u/SenjuLives notes that Anthony Davis’s unibrow causes him to look like ‘KD’. He posted the following image to back up his claim.

Mientras tanto en /r/nba: las iniciales de Kevin Durant se parecen a Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/c26i9WQ1OC — Matías Lima (@limamatias505) October 20, 2020

The post has made its way onto the main Reddit community, r/all. It’s currently the most upvoted post of the day on the Reddit NBA page.

It’s times like these when there’s no basketball action that fans come out with their best jokes.

This post is the latest in a line of joke posts that include comparisons between the NBA’s ‘thickest’ teams, a pun on Thon Maker and a video of Derek Fisher riding a referee like a horse.

The free agency window hasn’t been opened yet, so there is no trade talk or free agent rumor to have a discussion about. But basketball fans’ enthusiasm for content related to the NBA means that there will always be something humorous or the other on this particular community.