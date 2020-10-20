The Andy Dalton era in Dallas is officially underway and let’s just say that it’s not going well at all thus far into the Cardinals-Cowboys game.

Dalton, of course, is the starter now after Dak Prescott suffered that heartbreaking, season-ending injury last week against the Giants.

That injury led Tony Dungy to say that this could be a “blessing in disguise” for the Cowboys because Dalton could help turn their offense into a more productive unit. It was a stupid thing to say and was just totally wrong.

Why? Because Andy Dalton is who we thought he was – he’s Andy Dalton.

Check out this horrific pass on the Cowboys’ second drive and tell me how this guy is going to help make Dallas a winner this year:

I have no clue where he was throwing that pass, as there wasn’t a Cowboys receiver anywhere near that ball.

I also have no clue how Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks didn’t intercept that pass.

Just a terrible, terrible pass.

Twitter had feelings about Dalton’s start: