Ten Americans are on Champions League group stage rosters as action gets underway, and several are looking set to start on Matchday 1 with eight games on Tuesday and eight more on Wednesday.

Ahead of all of the action, here are the Americans in the Champions League this season, when they play and what to expect:

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea

Next match: Tuesday vs. Sevilla at 3 p.m. ET

Outlook: Pulisic is in line to play against Sevilla, and it seems likely that he will start. He started against Southampton in the 3-3 draw on Saturday and even played two different positions. He began the game on the right wing, and then he moved to the left wing follow Mason Mount coming off and Hakim Ziyech coming on.

Gio Reyna, Dortmund

Next match: Tuesday at Lazio at 3 p.m. ET

Outlook: Reyna continues to be a starter for Dortmund and continues to play well beyond his 17 years. In a big spot on the road in UCL, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a more experienced squad start, but it also wouldn’t be a shock to see him play 90 minutes. The bond he is creating with Erling Haaland on the pitch is something else.

Weston McKennie, Juventus

Next match: Tuesday at Dynamo Kyiv at 12:55 p.m. ET

Outlook: McKennie is not on the squad for the match on Tuesday after contracting the coronavirus.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig

Next match: Tuesday vs. Istanbul Basaksehir at 3 p.m. ET

Outlook: Adams has gone from mainly a bench player and starter every now and again to a starter for RB Leipzig, and that should be the case here. He has started in three of four Bundesliga matches thus far as his stock continues to rise, especially since that winner against Atletico Madrid in last season’s Champions League quarterfinals.

Sergino Dest, Barcelona

Next match: Tuesday vs. Ferencvaros at 3 p.m. ET

Outlook: Dest got the start for Barcelona in the 1-0 loss to Getafe last weekend, and he looks like he will be a big part of Ronald Koeman’s plans. He played 90 minutes and looked pretty lively despite Barca really struggling. He became the first American player to start a match for the Barcelona senior squad.

Konrad de la Fuente, Barcelona

Next match: Tuesday vs. Ferencvaros at 3 p.m. ET

Outlook: De la Fuente has yet to officially debut for Barcelona in an official match, and it feels unlikely that he will play in this one.

Ethan Horvath, Club Brugge

Next match: Tuesday at Zenit, 12:55 p.m. ET

Outlook: With starting goalkeeper Simon Mignolet contracting COVID-19, American Ethan Horvath appears to be the favorite to start against Zenit. I spoke with him on Sunday, and he said he expects to start but isn’t 100 percent sure. This comes after he was expected to leave the club in the offseason with German clubs interested. Horvath told me that they are taken three goalkeepers and that on Sunday they did a normal training session and nothing was spoken about the game at all.

Zack Steffen, Manchester City

Next match: Wednesday vs. Porto at 3 p.m. ET

Outlook: Steffen is set to be Ederson’s backup goalkeeper for the Porto match. Steffen has been used in domestic cup play so far this season.

Chris Richards, Bayern Munich

Next match: Wednesday vs. Atletico Madrid at 3 p.m. ET

Outlook: Richards missed Bayern’s last two games due to a calf injury, but he returned to training on Monday ahead of the game against Atleti. It is still unclear whether he will be 100 percent fit to be in the squad for the showdown.

Alex Mendez, Ajax

Next match: Wednesday vs. Ajax at 3 p.m. ET

Outlook: Mendez made Ajax’s UCL squad but he has never played for the team in an official match. It seems rather unlikely that he would play here either, especially considering he started on Monday for Jong Ajax.