AJA Vs LIV Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Liverpool’s away woes make for diabolic concern with the Premier League side battered by injuries.

Things just haven’t been going right for Liverpool since the new season has dawned upon the Premier League champions. Set to be a season to look forward to after winning their elusive Premier League trophy last season, things have horribly gone wrong on every front for the club.

With defensive issues shrouding the club to bog them down in the opening exchanges of the Premier League, the club has further been rattled by a string of injuries. After losing out on the services of goal-keeper Alisson, the side was given a real scare with CB Virgil being on the wrong end of a nasty challenge by Pickford.

The massive setback of the defender set to miss almost the entirely of the season in the aftermath of that injury is one which could be too big a one for the club to work around. Further adding to the side’s plight was the fact that they only managed to draw 2-2 with Everton in their bitter derby, a result which now sees the side without a goal in two contests.

AJA Vs LIV Fantasy Probable Winner

This jittery form is the last thing the club wanted to carry into its Group D opener today. Traditionally having struggled in away matches, Liverpool await a real test today when their depleted unit takes on Ajax.

This will be a real contest, a lively affair between two sides who both know they can pull off three crucial points today. It’s an extremely dickey affair to determine, one we envisaging curtailing in a draw.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Liverpool have been hit hard by injuries with Alisson, Virgil, Alex and Thiago all set to be out of action for the side today.

Ajax

Onana, Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico, Klaassen, Kudus, Promes, Neres, Tadic, Antony

Liverpool

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: Ajax Vs Liverpool Group D

Date And Time: 22nd October, Thursday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

Top Scorer

Ajax

Tadic: 3 Goals, 2 Assists

Liverpool

Bygone Encounter

Ajax Vs Heerenveen: 5-1

Everton Vs Liverpool: 2-2

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

All set for a move away from Ajax as he made his desires to move to new pastures extremely vocal, things didn’t work out in Andre Onana’s favour. A lack of substantial interest means he’s still with the club and given his ability to parry away shots, he’ll be our pick as the goal-keeper for today.

Defenders

Andrew Robertson has only furthered upped the ante this season. At a time when others around him have dwindled, he’s picked up the speed to see him registered a goal and two assists for the club.

Where Andrew Robertson is in hot form, Trent Alexander-Arnold on the other hand has been a downtick ever since the tailend of last season. However, he’s more than capable of making himself felt in the club’s attacking plays to see him link up with his counterpart.

Another player who wanted out from Ajax’s setup was Nicolas Tagliafico. Unfortunately, there was no lucrative offer for him either to see him stay at the side and given his attacking knowhow of the game, he’ll find a place in our setup.

Midfielders

Scoring for Liverpool against Everton and having almost clinched the winner as well before VAR decided to intervene and spoil the party, Sadio Mane makes for a must have pick from the side. We have Fabinho come in from the club as well, someone who has been handed over the onus of holding fort in a backline reeling under the brunt of injuries.

With Liverpool being so jittery at the back currently, Ajax know they can end up piling on the goals today. At the forefront of their attack will be Mohammed Kudus who has the one goal and three assists to see him be ingrained in our side with CDM Edson Alvarez.

Strikers

Mohammed Salah has been lethally clinical infront of goal this term. His left goal has pulled off some scorching shots to see him currently find a place as Liverpool’s top scorer.

Ajax’s top scorer with three goals and two assists, Dusan Tadic will be instilled in our side from the club. The two goals for Anthony see him earn a place in our setup as well from the club.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Salah’s 6 goals make him an instant pick for our captain’s choose with

MyTeam11 Team

Onana, Trent, Andrew, Nicolas, Kudus, Edson, Fabinho, Mane, Salah, Tadic, Anthony

