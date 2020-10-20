Getty Images



It almost feels like yesterday when the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League wrapped up, but fret not, the 2020-21 season is already upon us. The play-off round and the group stage draw is done. On Tuesday, UEFA kicked off the Champions League group stage, which promises us showdowns between Lionel Messi’s Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United, Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid and plenty more.

Here are all the dates you need to know for this season’s Champions League:

Group stage: Matchday 1



Tuesday, Oct. 20

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Group stage: Matchday 2



Tuesday, Oct. 27

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Group Stage: Matchday 3

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Group Stage: Matchday 4

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Group Stage: Matchday 5

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Group Stage: Matchday 6

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Knockout stage

Round of 16 draw: Dec. 14

Round of 16 matches: Feb. 16-17, 23-24; March 9-10, 16-17

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: March 19

Quarterfinals: April 6-7, 13-14

Semifinal: April 27-28 and May 4-5

Final: May 29