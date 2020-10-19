DJ Bravo not playing today’s IPL 2020 match: The veteran all-rounder has been once again injured in Indian Premier League 2020.

During the 37th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and chose to bat.

Playing his 200th IPL match, the 39-year old disclosed he wasn’t even aware about the same until he was told during the toss. However, Dhoni considered himself fortunate for playing for so long without many injuries.

“You spoke about it and that’s how I got to know. It feels good but at the same time it’s just a number. I feel fortunate to play for such a long time without many injuries,” Dhoni said during the toss.

It is worth mentioning that both Chennai and Rajasthan are in a position in IPL 2020 where they can’t afford to lose another match.

“The equation is pretty simple for us we need to keep winning, hopefully we can start tonight. We have to bowl first, restrict them and chase it down. I found a bit of rhythm the other day which was nice and hopefully can carry on,” Royals captain Steven Smith said during the toss.

Why is DJ Bravo not playing today’s IPL 2020 match vs Rajasthan Royals?

As far as the changes are concerned, RR have made a solitary change by including pacer Ankit Rajpoot for Jaydev Unadkat.

On the other hand, Super Kings have made two changes as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and spinner Karn Sharma have been benched for spinner Piyush Chawla and pacer Josh Hazlewood. Bravo, who couldn’t bowl the last over of the previous match due to an injury, is set to miss a “few” games according to Dhoni.

“He [Dwayne Bravo] won’t be available for the next few games. I think injuries are not only our concern but for quite a few other franchises as well, one of the reason being because the players have not played competitive cricket for a long time,” Dhoni added.

In six matches for CSK this season, Bravo had picked six wickets at an average of 30, an economy rate of 8.57 and a strike rate of 21. The 37-year old player had earlier also missed three matches for Chennai due to a niggle.