Week 6 is nearly over in the 2020 NFL season.

Now we’re getting a really good idea about the bad teams in the league, and there are some really, really, really bad teams.

And that’s why we do these rankings, as those bad teams look like they could be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, where the prize could be Trevor Lawrence, the superstar-in-the-making Clemson quarterback.

So let’s run through our sixth edition of the un-power rankings in the NFL and see which fan bases should start hoping their teams truly tank for Trevor (and, while we’re at it, Justin Fields could be a great pick too!).

9

Los Angeles Chargers



On a bye this week, but heading into Week 7 at 1-4. I don’t think they’re this bad, and we’ll find out in the coming weeks — they have games against the Jaguars, Broncos and Jets coming up.

8

Cincinnati Bengals



They’re currently in the No. 10 draft spot heading into Monday night, and thanks to a tie with the Philadelphia Eagles, that could cost them the top pick with so many other bad teams around. Still: they’ve got their QB of the future. It would be fun to see them get first overall and trade for a boatload of picks in return, though.

7

Miami Dolphins



Does their front office just continuously laugh on Sundays when the Texans are playing? “Can you believe what Bill O’Brien traded us for Laremy Tunsil?! LOOOOOOOL!”

Anyway, the overtime loss to the Titans gets the Texans’ pick closer to No. 1. And the remaining schedule has a few winnable games — at Jacksonville in Week 9, at the Browns the next week, vs. the Lions in Week 12 and at home against the Bengals in Week 16. So I have faith they’re not a one-win team in 2020.

6

Minnesota Vikings



The wheels have officially come off after giving up 40 points (!) to the Falcons (!!). I actually wonder if I’m putting them too low here. Let’s see if they can regroup after the bye week.

5

Atlanta Falcons



All Matt Ryan needed was Julio Jones back and healthy. The Dirty Birds’ offense came together on Sunday, so my theory is if Jones stays on the field the rest of 2020, the Falcons will win a few more times.

4

Jacksonville Jaguars



Woof. They got shellacked by the Lions (who drop out of our rankings) and it’s starting to look like that Week 1 win over the Colts was an anomaly.

3

Washington Football Team



They’ve moved up to the No. 2 draft spot thanks to the Giants beating them … but I STILL think they’re better than the two New York teams. We’ve got 11 more weeks to find out if that’s actually true.

2

New York Giants



Their first of the win of the season should, in theory, send them lower in the rankings. But they beat a hapless Washington team starting Kyle Allen. They deserve the No. 2 spot.

1

New York Jets



Obviously. Nothing else to say, except this from ESPN’s Rich Cimini last week: