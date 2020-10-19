WBA Vs BUR Fantasy Team Prediction, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: West Brom and Burnley being rendered as mere bystanders in the league at the moment.

While West Brom’s plight has hardly come as a surprise, Burnley’s opening form has been something not many envisioned. After a solid end to the foregone edition of the marquee league, the side was envisaged to come hot out of the blocks in Premier League 2020-21.

Given the relatively easy set of fixtures slated for them in the opening exchanges, Burnley were expected to rake up a string of wins to throw open the doors of the new season. Its been far from so though with the side being putdown in all three of its clashes till date to sit right in bottom place.

The only club to yet register a point in the league, Burnley know they need to pull up their socks at the earliest plausible. This dreary form is reminiscent to their lacklustre displays in the 2019-20, ones which saw them embroiled in a pickle to see them sit precariously close to the relegation zone.

Probable Winner

Elsewhere, West Brom’s predicament is a similar one. They might sit above Burnley in the league owing to the one draw they have managed to scrape for themselves but that narrative will have little bearing on today’s contest.

With either side looking to quench its appetite for three points today, this has a cliff-hanger written all over it. We envisage it curtailing in a draw with neither side being able to do enough to sway the wind in its favour.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Kenneth and Hai are both out with ongoing injury problems for West Brom while Robinson will also miss due to being in quarantine.

Mee, Cork and Lowton are once again the usual names out of action for Burnley for today’s contest courtesy of injuries.

West Brom

Johnstone, O’Shea, Bartley, Ajayi, Gibbs, Livermore, Sawyers, Gallagher, Pereira, Grant, Diangana

Burnley

Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor, Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: West Brom Vs Burnley

Date And Time: 18th October, Sunday- 10:00pm IST

Venue: The Hawthorns, West Bromwich

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

West Brom

Burnley

Bygone Encounter

Southampton Vs West Brom: 2-0

Newcastle Untied Vs Burnley: 3-1

WBA Vs BUR Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

The only player who has maintained his consistency and dependable nature from last season for Burnley is Nick Pope. The goal-keeper has assiduously pulled off save after save in each passing outing to show why the club worked so hard to tie him at the side for yet another season.

Defenders

Traditionally considered as one of the staunchest defences in the league, Burnley have offered nothing in this side of the game till now. Unconventional to their nature, the side has gone onto be hit for a horrendous 8 goals inside the space of three clashes to lead to the side’s horrendous demise.

Despite their contentious brand of defending, we’ll be indulging in the two names from the side. West Brom themselves have been languid in attack, a side which has scored on just the five occasions, just the ideal team for Burnley to reign in their first cleansheet of the season.

It sees us opt for Charlie Taylor and James Tarkowski while the opposition see us rope in Kyle Bartley who has scored on the one occasion for the club.

Midfielders

In a team which has offered little solace to its raucous supporters, Grady Diangana has been a shining light. A silver lining in an otherwise dismal team, he’s gone onto pull off the one goal and a string of enchanting attacking displays for the club.

Jake Livermore has been a steady figure in the CDM role to see him form the one-two of picks from the side. Burnley on other hand see us reign in Ashely Westwood given the one goal he’s popped up with for his side with Dwight McNeil who has the one assist joining up to give him company.

Strikers

Chris Wood is going to cherish his time out in the middle today. Up against a defence that has gone onto be smashed for 13 goals, the Burnley striker is set to fill his shoes in the encounter.

Jay Rodriguez will join up with him for the contest whilst the opposition see us indulge in the services of the vibrant Matheus Pereira courtesy of his one goal and one assist.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Wood’s one goal will see him captain our side while Matheus is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Pope, Bartley, Taylor, James, Westwood, Diangana, Dwight, Livermore, Matheus, Wood, Jay

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.