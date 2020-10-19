Damian Lillard says he would want LeBron James’s, Michael Jordan’s and Kevin Durant’s basketball attributes, if he had to choose.

The NBA produces players with skillsets ranging from deep range snipers like Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry, paint dominant athletic freaks such as Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo; and everything in between.

However, there are certain players in the upper echelon of NBA players who can do almost everything on the court, at the highest of levels.

So with all the hubbub going around on who the greatest NBA player of all time is, and whose resume is the most complete when it’s all said and done, a fan poses an interesting question to Damian Lillard on Twitter.

Which NBA players’ attributes would Damian Lillard want to acquire?

Damian Lillard has made a name for himself for unlocking Hall of Fame deep range deadeye in real life, pulling up from the NBA Bubble’s parking lot on most nights.

Though it seems that Dame’s offensive arsenal is already quite lethal, he answered a question a fan posed to him on Twitter.

The question read, “Three attributes you’d take from anyone in the history of the game?” Lillard responded by saying, “Jordan athleticism, LeBron durability, Durant size/skill set.”

Jordan athleticism, LeBron durability , Durant size/ skill set https://t.co/OheTktm1JT — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 18, 2020

Would the player Dame described be the GOAT?

There has been no ‘perfect’ player in the history of the NBA. There is no way to define and/or contextualise what perfect actually means when it comes to a multifaceted game like the game of basketball.

So fictional scenarios such as the one concocted by Damian Lillard help us understand what NBA players themselves view to be a ‘perfect’ player per se.

With that being said, a player possessing Michael Jordan’s athleticism, LeBron James’s durability, and Kevin Durant’s skill set, along with Damian Lillard’s sniper-like shooting, would most definitely be the greatest NBA player of all time.