Victor Oladipo has yet to taste true playoff success in his career. He’s been linked to a move to Miami Heat for much of the past season.

Despite making the playoffs in each of the last 4 seasons, Oladipo has not won a single series as of 2020. Through 7 seasons in the league, the combo guard has not been in the greatest of situations.

He first got traded away by the Orlando Magic, who wanted to build around Evan Fournier. The Thunder then shipped him off to Indiana in exchange for Paul George.

Victor Oladipo denies reports of him wanting a trade to the Heat

While a trade for the All-NBA caliber guard would make a ton of sense, the Heat would have to give up a young player like Herro to do so. Oladipo usually trains in South Beach during the offseason, so he is familiar with the city.

Report: Victor Oladipo’s interest in joining Miami higher than Heat’s interest in him https://t.co/lg8z0oiMI9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 19, 2020

Brian Windhorst and ESPN need to stop… pic.twitter.com/NbveH5vyzR — w w’ w but it’s Halloween (@WamiWaynwiedWo) October 19, 2020

Oladipo has, however, emphatically denied any wish to change franchises. He’s teammates with an elite big man in Domantas Sabonis already. The Pacers seem to have the ideal banana skin roster for the rest of the Conference.

Oladipo has yet to return to his best form after sustaining a knee injury in early 2019, which kept him out for nearly a year. The expectations from him and the Pacers will be to make a deep playoff run if they can stay fit as a unit and fire under their new head coach.