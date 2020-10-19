VER Vs GEN Fantasy Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Massively depleted, paper thin Genoa find themselves run to the ground by Coronavirus.

With over ten players out with COVID for Genoa, the club has become the largest hotspot in the Serie A 2020-21 at the moment. Positive cases have kept piling on at the side as social distancing norms were flouted to see players ending up being riddled with the disease.

And the rules embedded in place by the Italian football association accord Genoa no leeway despite seeing such a gargantuan and calamitous outbreak of Coronavirus. The club has been asked to step out and take to the field today to partake in its impending fixture against Verona.

It’s a tie where the team is scrambling to assemble a playing 11 to take to the middle. With their plans complete disrupted at the moment, Genoa find themselves in a real soup, one which can easily see the club being thumped akin to their 6-0 routing by Napoli the last time around.

VER Vs GEN Fantasy Probable Winner

For Verona, there won’t be a more ideal time to get the better of Genoa than today’s showdown. They have gotten off to a freely decent start with two wins from three results, a run the club looks set to extend when it takes on a side bereft of its regular names.

Probable Playing 11

Miguel, Lovato and Barak are all out of the contest for Verona due to injuries while Gunter is out with COVID.

Genoa are rocked with a bout of Coronavirus cases with all of Cassata, Destro, Stefano, Lukas, Miha, Domenico, Lasse, Marko, Davide and Luca ruled out for the club.

Hellas Verona

Silvestri, Empereur, Lovato, Ceccherini, Faraoni, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic, Zaccagni, Salcedo, Favilli

Genoa

Perin, Goldaniga, Zapata, Masiello, Ghiglione, Badelj, Zajc, Rovella, Czyborra, Pandev, Shomurodov

Match Details

Serie A 2020-21

Match: Verona Vs Genoa

Date And Time: 20th October, Monday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, Verona

Where To Watch: Sony Ten 1/HD

Top Scorer

Hellas Verona

Genoa

Bygone Encounter

Parma Vs Verona: 1-0

Napoli Vs Genoa: 6-0

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

After shipping 6 goals to Napoli the last time around, Gerona would have understood that the only way they can navigate this tricky period is by thrusting everything they have into defence. It’s a gameplan which will be aided by Mattia Perin, a player capable of showing resillinace in the face of adversary.

Defenders

Where Genoa went goalless the last time around, Verona on the other hand will conceded the solitary goal in three fixtures. The side has kept cleansheets in both of its wins till now, a team set to turn a bare Genoa outfit as white as a sheet come today.

Devoid of their usual names in attack, Genoa will be left barking up the wrong tree as they try to conjure up a goal. Left largely to cover their tracks, we envisage Genoa ending up with a goal once again to see us opt for the trio of Federico Ceccherini, Alan Empereur and Giangiacomo Magnani from the side.

Elsewhere, the two assists for the attackingly well versed Paolo Ghiglione see him line up for us from the opposition.

Midfielders

Milan Badelj has managed to help himself to the one assist as well to see him be our first pick from the visiting setup in this docket. Verona on the other hand are represented by a trio of players, one beginning with the pick of the vibrant Davide Faraoni who has the one assist to his name.

The indomitable and daunting duo of Adrien Tameze and Mattia Zaccagni has spurred both the club’s attacking and defensive facets to see it make a way into our side as well.

Strikers

This is just the fixture for Samuel di Caemine to make a name for himself at Verona. He’s taking on a defence which is makeshift in nature, one he knows he can easily end up filling his shoes against.

The one goal for Goran Pandev sees him be inducted into our setup from Gerona for this one.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His goal sees Faraoni captain our team for today while Zaccagni is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Perin, Empereur, Ceccherini, Magnani, Ghiglione, Tameze, Faraoni, Zaccagni, Badelj, Pandev, Samuel

