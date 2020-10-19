In the second game of the Monday Night doubleheader, we have the Arizona Cardinals facing the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium.

Andy Dalton will start for the Dallas Cowboys tonight as they look for their second straight win, last week they pulled out a 37-34 win over the Giants. Kyler Murray comes to town and will look for their second straight win after the 30-10 beatdown over the New York Jets.

Can the ‘Red Rifle’ turn it up and win the second consecutive game for the Cowboys? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the action tonight!

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

When: Monday, October 19

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I think Dallas can put a few wins together and will look for the veteran Andy Dalton to show up and show out.

Bet: Dallas Cowboys (-1)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys (-1)

Over/Under: 54.5 (-110)

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.