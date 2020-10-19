USATSI



The Tennessee Titans defeated the Houston Texans in overtime by a score of 42-36 on Sunday, but this undefeated team might have just suffered a big loss. On Sunday night, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan may have suffered a torn ACL. Lewan will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, according to Steve Layman on NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, but the team is apparently bracing for bad news.

Lewan left the game early with a knee injury but was able to walk off the field with assistance. The three-time Pro Bowler was replaced by Ty Sambrailo, who was beaten off the edge by J.J. Watt and allowed a strip-sack of Ryan Tannehill just a couple of plays later. Titans left guard Rodger Saffold took to Twitter on Sunday night to say that he still has Lewan’s back, and in a way confirmed that Lewan had suffered somewhat of a serious injury.

While Sambrailo replaced Lewan on Sunday, he may not be the permanent replacement at left tackle. Tennessee also has swing tackle Dennis Kelly, who is currently starting on the right side, and they also have first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, but he has yet to play a snap this season.

Lewan was originally drafted by the Titans with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He made three straight Pro Bowls from 2016-18 and has evolved into one of the better offensive tackles in the league. Not only is he responsible of protecting Tannehill’s blind side, but he is also a leader in the locker room. The Titans certainly would miss him if he is out for the season.