During the 37th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets to remain alive in the tournament.

Having lost seven out of their 10 matches so far, Super Kings are reeling at the bottom of the points table which is a rarity for them especially after this number of matches. The same also means they will require nothing less than a miracle to reach the playoffs from hereon.

Defending a 126-run target, Dhoni explained why he bowled only one over from his spinner until the 12th over. With Rajasthan’s spinner registering combined bowling figures of 8-0-32-2, it was baffling to see Dhoni introducing Piyush Chawla in the 13th over.

“There was a bit for the fast bowlers. The reason I brought on [Ravindra] Jadeja was to see how much it’s stopping. But it didn’t stop much. In the second innings, I think it got better because our spinners didn’t get the same bite,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

A team which is known for backing its premier players, CSK were found at the wrong end of the same this year as the senior players haven’t been able to stand tall on their experience. Being asked about the same, Dhoni accepted the criticism for not giving opportunities to their youngsters despite not doing well.

“You don’t want to chop and change. Insecurity is something you don’t want to prevail in the dressing room. [Criticism] Fair enough, this season we weren’t really there.

“Also the youngsters, we didn’t see the spark to push the guys. But what this result has done is give those youngsters a chance in the rest of the tournament,” Dhoni added.