T-Bar drops a threat to entire WWE Roster, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss respond to the Retribution member on social media.

Fans still consider Retribution silly mainly due to their storyline and the names and costumes of their members. The individual performers however, have managed to bring the fans around with their character work on social media.

Also read: Roman Reigns explains why his feud with Jey Uso has succeeded

T-Bar from Retribution was at it again, sending out threats to his colleagues at WWE on Twitter. Surely, he meant to make a splash. However, he probably did not think he would receive responses from Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

T-Bar drops a threat to entire WWE Roster, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss respond

“No @WWE Superstar is safe. You’re all dead. #RETRIBUTION,” he wrote on Twitter.

A fan retweeted the message to Bray Wyatt, who simply said, “I’m already dead”.

I’m already dead — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 18, 2020

T-Bar then posted a picture of Alexa Bliss and asked the former Universal Champion if his companion was also dead like him.

Bliss immediately responded daring him to find the answer himself.

Dare ya to find out 🧟‍♀️. #LetHimIn https://t.co/lYJqUC77MH — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 19, 2020

Click here for more WWE News