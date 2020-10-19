PSG Vs MUN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: PSG hit back to full strength with players recovering just in time for today’s encounter.

Only a week back, all the talk surrounding PSG was if the club would be able to roll out a full squad for today’s impending Champions League clash. As injuries reeled the side, threatening to hamper the side’s opening Champions League fixture, Tuchel spoke out having only 13 players fit enough to partake in the encounter.

However, the course of the week has massively uplifted the mood engulfing the club. As players have slowly started getting a clean bill of health, the side no longer finds itself sweating over injuries to focus its attention back to its upcoming showdown against Manchester United.

Also, with the French champions routing Nimes 4-0 at the weekend, PSG has just the momentum needed to get past a torrid Manchester United side. The Premier League side might have managed to ease past Newcastle United in the league but the 4-1 scoreline complimented the club more than their actual performance on the day.

PSG Vs MUN Fantasy Probable Winner

Jumping all the way into 2nd spot in Ligue 1 with five wins in succession, last season’s finalists are showing why they are such outright favourites for a win today. Back to their usual playing 11, PSG will have little qualms in pulling off the three points today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

PSG are fraught with injuries with all of Juan, Kehrer, Marco and Paredes ruled out for the club.

Maguire’s injury means he’ll be sitting out the day’s encounter.

PSG

Navas, Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Herrera, Gueye, Paredes, Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe

Manchester United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: PSG Vs Manchester United Group H

Date And Time: 21st October, Wednesday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Top Scorer

PSG

Mbappe: 4 Goals, 3 Assists

Manchester United

Bruno: 3 Goals, 2 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Nimes Vs PSG: 0-4

Newcastle United Vs Manchester United: 1-4

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Ever since his transfer to the club last year, Keylor Navas has shown why he’s so revered as a goal-keeper. The PSG man has taken to the league like a fish takes to water, a name who has not allowed anything to see the light of day past him.

Defenders

Scoring his first goal for Manchester United at the weekend, Aaron Wan-Bissaka finally unlocked an attacking side of his side that had gone amiss. Joining up with him is new entrant Alex Telles who tore apart the Portugal league last season with his marauding runs seeing him pile on a string of goals and assists.

Elsewhere, PSG will find representation in an attacking name with Marquinhos more than capable of venturing into the side’s attack.

Midfielders

He missed his penalty at the weekend but managed to compensate for it with a goal and assist to see Manchester United’s top scorer, Bruno Fernandes with the three goals and two assists be the first pick from the side.

Juan Mata had a telling impact on the side’s attacking play, a performance which should see him get an outing for the club today as well. The home side on the other hand see us repose faith in CDM Idrissa Gueye whose brand of blocking and tackling has seen him clobber and gobble attacks with ease.

Angel links up owing to his ability to work the ball and link up with his counterparts.

Strikers

Kylian Mbappe has yet again been the fulcrum of PSG’s attack. He was the focal point of their win at the weekend, scoring in the contest to make him a must have pick for us.

Neymar who has the two goals in the league joins up with him while Marcos Rashford is our selection from the opposition given the two goals he has in two contests.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His four goals and three assists in Ligue 1 see Mbappe captain our side with counterpart Neymar being the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Navas, Aaron, Telles, Marquinhos, Angel, Bruno, Gueye, Mata, Kylian, Marcus, Neymar

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.