“Once I had Vince’s blessing, I knew I had to make it work” – Bayley on people second guessing her heel turn and succeeding in the role.

For years, Bayley was seen as the female John Cena. She was so white meat, it felt like she was born to play the role of a babyface forever. However, she did the unthinkable and turned heel last year. Her career trajectory has since risen northwards.

Not only did she adapt but she thrived and became one of the most entertaining acts in the Wrestling industry. She recently completed a whole year as the champion on the Blue brand and is the longest reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Bayley also became the number 1 ranked female on Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI). She discussed her heel turn on The PWI Podcast, revealing that she wanted various experiences in her career and it would not have been possible without changing the content of her character.

Bayley on people second guessing her heel turn

“I think for one, everybody thought it was going to fail,” Bayley said. “They thought I made the wrong decision and I couldn’t pull it off. I think I proved everyone wrong, especially with the craziness of what has been going on with the pandemic and not being able to perform in front of fans, which makes everything harder. But, I was still able to pull it off and use it to my advantage.”

She then admitted that people second guessing her gave the motivation to succeed.

“Yes, for sure. Everyone second-guessed things, especially for me because I was doing that Bayley character for 7 years and it brought me so much success,” she continued. It brought me championships and brought me to the WWE, but it was not something I wanted to do forever.

“I want to experience everything in my career, I want to ride the wave and do all sorts of things. I knew I couldn’t do it being that one character. Honestly, once I had the company’s blessing and Vince’s blessing, I knew I had to make it work.

“I had to make it work because it was my decision. If I failed then I failed myself and I failed the company. I definitely think people not believing in me helps because you love to prove people wrong. It helps on screen as well because then I’m not doing it for them, I’m doing it for me.”

